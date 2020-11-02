ACES' ​composting guide now available

NEWBURYPORT — The Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards, or ACES, has released a new compost guide to launch the Compost for a Healthier Newburyport campaign.
This supports the city’s Toward Zero Waste Program. The guide contains information on how to compost and extensive resources to create a healthier and cleaner environment.
In a world that requires more environmental practices, composting has a variety of beneficial impacts, according to an ACES press release.
Composting enriches soil, helping to retain moisture and suppress plant diseases and pests; it reduces the need for chemical fertilizers and encourages the production of beneficial bacteria and fungi that break down organic matter; and it decreases the amount of waste in landfills and saves energy.
An estimated 25 to 50% of waste that ends up in U.S. landfills should not even be there because it is organic, decomposable waste that takes up space and if improperly disposed, produces toxic methane and higher disposal costs, the press release said.
Over the last four months, the ACES project team has spent significant hours researching, writing and generating this guide, according to the press release. A diverse group of team members worked together with hope of fighting back against climate change.
The group is urging residents to join 600 Newburyport households that compost all of their food waste. By doing so, residents reduce their trash, lower water usage, lower their carbon footprint and support the city moving toward zero waste.
The guide is available at www.aces-alliance.org/post/complete-guide-to-composting.
Anyone with questions or who wants to help promote this program can contact Sam Cooper at samcooper821@gmail.com or acesnewburyport@gmail.com.
