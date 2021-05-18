WEST NEWBURY — The Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards invites the public to join the launch of the Indian Hill Reservoir Tree Walk on Saturday at 9 a.m.
The event starts at the beginning of the reservoir access trail off Moulton Street.
The Tree Walk was developed to honor the importance of trees through an education plaque program.
Newburyport High School students Nicolas Forestall and Jackson Darling created plaques for each tree, detailing the specific species, as part of an internship project with Maple Crest Farm.
This stewardship-based internship program is part of a youth leadership initiative of the Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards, also known as ACES.
The program is designed to provide meaningful experiential learning opportunities for students interested in addressing climate and environmental challenges.
The project began with the students researching the trees around the Indian Hill Reservoir access road and writing descriptions for prominent trees. These descriptions inspired the creation of 16 durable composite plaques, which were produced for 16 trees by SpeedPro of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Parking is available on Moulton Street adjacent to the entrance to the access trail and at Maple Crest Farm, 102 Moulton St.
For those who arrive at the farm at 8:30 a.m., there will be coffee. Contact John Elwell with any questions at 508-641-5955 or johnelwell@verizon.net.
The rain date is Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.