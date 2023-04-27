Editor’s note: This is one in a continuing series of guest opinions about fostering environmental stewardship and leadership coordinated by ACES — The Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards.
More than individual action is required to address global climate issues, but that doesn’t mean we can’t act locally to inspire change. This idea and the following perspective is based on a sermon that I gave at the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist Church’s Earth Day service on April 16.
While I am currently pursuing a master’s degree in environmental and water resources engineering, several summers ago I spent some time on the north slope of Alaska researching a specific kind of stream unique to the Arctic. More specifically we were studying the permafrost underlying these streams, which is the layer of soil which remains frozen throughout the year; it is not only vitally important to the arctic ecosystem, but also to the infrastructure constructed atop of it.
Climate change and global warming has and is projected to majorly effect permafrost thawing and the environment of northern Alaska and other Arctic areas, effects which are having a disproportionate impact on the indigenous communities who live in these remote areas of northern Alaska. Eriel Lugt, a 19-year-old Inuit indigenous activist from Tuktoyaktuk told U.N. News “Here in Tuk our whole land is on permafrost. The thawing is completely changing our land structure, and with that our wildlife is also being affected” some of her neighbors have even been forced to move because the ground was caving in under their houses.
During my short stint in Alaska, we did not make any significant findings about permafrost, streams, or the climate, and were not able to contribute to solving this problem. But I did gain an immense appreciation for the beauty of the land and remoteness of the North Slope. There would be days where we walked miles away from the road and there was absolutely zero sign of any human civilization- just the rolling hills around us, the tundra vegetation, and the slow-moving stream that we were studying that day. It is beautiful and very rare, at least in my experience, to experience a place that is completely untouched. Today some of that land is under attack; just a month ago the Biden administration approved the Alaska Willow oil project which is the largest proposed oil drilling on U.S. public land and is located on the North Slope of Alaska.
We consistently see projects such as this get approved, and it seems that for every supposed green initiative there are many more going in the opposite direction. It is extremely demoralizing at times. How are we as individuals supposed to make a dent?
I have been disheartened in the past, confused about what actions I can take to support climate justice issues such as this one. Especially for global issues such as this it seems like my individual actions pale in comparison to the impacts that giant corporations and governmental organizations have. Of course, our individual actions are important especially for preserving our local environment, but the type of structural change which is needed globally comes from more than individuals. There are already many amazing voices and organizations who are advocating for change both locally and globally, but the power of the movement comes from the many more voices which show up to support, educate and mobilize those around them, and to give those in charge no choice but to listen.
Previously I have fallen into the trap of believing that since I am not speaking in front of the U.N. or giving viral speeches, I am not making a difference. But the reason that these speeches go viral and governmental organizations are willing to listen (although not enough) is because of the work that goes in on the ground locally. The everyday conversations which normalize discussing climate change, the local movements and policy which spread across the country, the votes cast, and money donated all can be influenced on a local level by everyday people and can have a much larger impact than any individual’s actions. We just need to act with some more urgency.
Our Youth Corps asks you to consider this perspective of a young steward and participate in effecting change.
