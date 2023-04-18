NEWBURYPORT — The Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards will host an Earth Day celebration on Saturday with Mayor Sean Reardon and the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ACES and other organizations will set up throughout Market Square to The Tannery Marketplace on Water Street and up State Street to Harris Street.
Residents and experts will provide tools and tips on saving money on energy costs, starting a garden, reducing waste and attracting butterflies to yards.
At the same time, 24 storefronts will display “Windows for Change,” with art focused on the environment created by Newburyport youths out of recycled, repurposed and upcycled materials.
Reardon’s birthday happens to coincide with Earth Day, so a large canvas Earth Day/birthday card will be available for people to trace their hand on while pledging to take action.
Representatives from NexAmp, a clean energy company that has a community solar agreement with the city, will attend the event. Nexamp has headquarters in Boston and satellite offices in Haverhill and Lawrence.
NexAmp’s mission is to revolutionize the future of clean energy and make decarbonization easy for generations to come.
“They are offering no-cost batteries, think Tesla size, for homes in a special pilot with Newburyport to store and release extra energy and smooth out utility loads while offering a free backup in lieu of gas generators when power goes out,” said ACES adviser and mentor Ron Martino.
Mike Spiro, director of consumer products for NexAmp, said his company is offering free home energy storage systems to local residents.
“For those who choose to participate in the program, NexAmp will install a battery in your garage or basement at no cost,” he said. “This battery provides homeowners with access to an automated source of backup power while also helping to reduce the utility upgrades needed to meet area electricity demand.”
Another new tool to help residents save energy and money, EnergizeNewburyport, is available online as an interactive website to help the community take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to further prepare for a changing climate. More information and the tools are available at community.massenergize.org/NewburyportMA.
Various stations, each on a different topic, will have one to two tables set up and members of various local organizations as well as residents can discuss sustainability in these areas. The stations include:
Compost: Black Earth Compost and residents.
Waste reduction: Recycling team members and residents.
Solar energy: Energy source.
Energy efficiency: Mass Save, EAC and residents.
Transportation and walk more/drive less: Livable Streets, Coastal Trails Coalition.
Food: Nurturing North Shore, Our Neighbors’ Table, Maple Crest Farm and farmers market.
Natural resources: Merrimack River Rescue Leaders, Pollinator Powerworks, Audubon, Parker River National Wildlife Refuge and Port Parks Alliance.
Upcycle, repurpose, repair: Oldies Marketplace, Gentry’s, Touch of Naples and Repair Cafe.
