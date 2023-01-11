BYFIELD — Featuring more than 50 student performers from Greater Newburyport, Acting Out Productions will bring “Annie Jr.” to Triton Regional High School from Feb. 9-11.
Acting Out will bring two casts to present the Broadway classic with an important message about the true nature of family. In the show, Annie will navigate some shady characters and find a new family by making the most out of each moment.
Director Deirdre Budzyna said they are looking forward to the four scheduled performances.
“It’s so wonderful to be back performing live theater with our students,” Budzyna said in a release. “Even though we have been performing in a variety of ways during the pandemic, there is nothing like being in the same room together.”
Following the recent successful production of “The Wizard of Oz,” Acting Out is excited to return to Triton for its winter show, organizers said.
“The school has always been so welcoming, and we are excited to be back in their theater again with ‘Annie Jr.’” Assistant Director John Budzyna said.
The show will feature memorable songs, including “Maybe,” “Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street“ and “Tomorrow.”
Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning best musical, “Annie Jr.” tells the story of a spunky Depression era orphan determined to find her parents.
There are two casts, so when purchasing tickets, patrons are asked to make sure they pick the correct show if going to see a particular actor.
Cast A (Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.)
Tabitha Aspeslagh, Emme Baptiste, Madelyn Beams, Jackson Boger, Stuart Boger, Hadley Coffin, Katie Devlin, Keira Dower, Kaya Field, Nina Fish, Raegan Foss, Harris Galoski, Claire Sargent, Lyla Harris, Ella Hamilton, Stella Hamilton, Zoe Hamilton, Caleb Hartley, Madeline Hartley, Charlie Himmel, Kathryn Langille, Emily Maggiacomo, Margot McDonald, Elspeth Mercer, Maggie Moriarty, Addison Roback, Isla Tykulsky and Ella Whitney.
Cast B (Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 11 at 3 p.m.)
Mia Acton, Ava Roy-Arsenault, Addisyn Bagnell, Leah Caulfield, Riley Caulfield, Phoebe Coffey, Holly Cordero, Caela Farrell, Elyse Farrell, Charlie Himmel, Maggie Himmel, Ruby Kelliher Catherine Kelly, Nathan Lageux, Audrina Lazarus, Catherine Melnick, Nancy Moore, Brooklyn Murphy, Anabel Pappas, Isabella Schwarzkopf, Silas Robbins, Alex Sullivan, Elle Sullivan,Elaina Trovato, Izzy Veno, Calleigh Ware,Tessa Ware, Nora Wedge and Bo Weese.
The show is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International, mtishows.com.
