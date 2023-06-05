NEWBURY — An Acton man must stay out of trouble with the law for three years or risk being sent to jail for more than two years after pleading guilty Friday in Newburyport District Court to two obscene matter to a minor charges.
Johnathan Palmer, 31, of Skyline Drive, was arraigned on obscene matter to minor and distributing obscene matter on Dec. 8, 2022, a day after Newbury police obtained an arrest warrant him for sending pornographic images to who he thought was a 14-year-old girl. The teen turned out to be an undercover Newbury police detective who was monitoring social media activity as part of his duties to protect children from adult sexual predators, according to court records.
During Palmer's time on probation, he must register as a sex offender with the state, undergo a sex offender evaluation and have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 except family. He cannot posses or use the social media platform KiK Messenger and a file sharing/downloading system called BitTorrent.
Palmer sent an unsolicited message to current Newbury police Deputy Chief Aaron Wojtkowski on May 16, 2022, who told Palmer he was chatting with a 14-year-old girl from Byfield. The message included a photo of the user. Palmer then asked if the teen was "into older guys or ever thought of it," Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
Palmer's messages became increasingly graphic to the point where he told the officer he was fondling himself.
Messages continued for the next few days with Palmer switching over from Kik Messenger to WhatsApp, another social media messaging platform. Palmer stopped sending messages between July 6, to Aug. 24, 2022. However, messages resumed afterwards and included two images of covered up genitals.
"On Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, the target user sent an unsolicited message to the undercover persona 'wish you were older,'" Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
Palmer then told the "teen" that she shouldn't keep the images because he didn't want to get in trouble writing "You gotta keep it secret."
Even after admitting this, Palmer sent an uncovered photo of a man's genitals to the officer on Oct. 5. Wojtkowski took screen shots of the photo before Palmer deleted it. Wojtkowski began tracking down the phone number associated with the account used to send the messages. After discovering the suspect lived in Acton and matching his profile photo to his driver's license photo, Wojtkowski called Acton police. Acton police records showed that the phone number used to send the messages matched what they had in their system.
Wojtkowski obtained a warrant to search the phone number and Palmer's Kik account. Kik officials confirmed Palmer was the user. Those searches allowed Wojtkowski to pinpoint the phone's internet protocol number, again leading to an Acton user. With all that information, Wojtkowski obtained an arrest warrant on Dec. 7, a day before Palmer's arraignment, according to the officer's report.
