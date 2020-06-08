NEWBURYPORT — Two hundred eighth-graders at Rupert A. Nock Middle School discovered the timelessness of William Shakespeare as they read “Romeo and Juliet” with the help of actors from Commonwealth Shakespeare Company over Zoom the past few weeks.
Eric Schildge, an eighth-grade English language arts teacher, first collaborated with Commonwealth Shakespeare Company five years ago as a teacher at Boston Collegiate Charter in Dorchester.
In working with the Boston-based theater company, Schildge co-created a project in which actors enter the classroom and together, they design a curriculum “to bring the play from the page to the stage.”
As a new hire at Nock this past academic year, Schildge said he was impressed by the level of community support. With a partnership grant from the Newburyport Education Foundation, he was able to bring the program he started at the charter school to his new classroom in Newburyport.
The program typically involves eight visits from Commonwealth Shakespeare actors over the course of six weeks and culminates in a field trip to see a live performance, he said.
With COVID-19 and the closure of school, however, Schildge and his fellow eighth-grade English language arts teacher, Eriko Antos, had to adapt the program for remote learning, which involves a lot less live classroom time.
Due to the limited time, the teachers chose three scenes to focus on. During two half-hour Zoom lessons each week, the students learned to interpret Shakespeare’s text while also using the body language needed to perform it.
This past week, the students examined the scene where Juliet is impatiently waiting for the Nurse to return to her with news about Romeo and their marriage.
Ashley Knaack, who played the Nurse in Commonwealth Shakespeare’s 2019 production of “Romeo and Juliet,” talked to the students about social status and how important body language is in representing that.
Someone with a low status might sink their shoulders when they talk, while someone with more respectable status might stand tall and speak with more confidence, Knaack explained.
In the weeks before, the students also looked at Mercutio’s long Act One speech about Queen Mab of the fairies. Schildge said he used this speech to help students break down big blocks of text to “interpret it piece by piece.”
Additionally, they studied the balcony scene in which Romeo and Juliet proclaim their love for one another and decide to marry despite the feud between their families.
“The thing I love about Shakespeare is that because it’s centuries old, it lends itself to so many possible interpretations,” Schildge said.
More contemporary scripts by playwrights such as Tennessee Williams have clear and detailed directions about how a character is supposed to look, speak, stand and act, he explained.
“The only clues you have from Shakespeare as to how the play should be performed is in the language and the words that the characters speak,” Schildge said.
“It’s super collaborative, too,” he said, adding that he loves theater in general because people of all skill sets can get involved, whether it is on stage or behind the scenes.
“The theater has a place for you where you can be creative and inquisitive and put your strengths on display,” he said.
