Actors Studio hosts spooky one-woman show

NEWBURYPORT — The Actors Studio of Newburyport is hosting two nights of guaranteed creeps with a special presentation of “The Doll Maker’s Ghost and Other Stories,” a one-woman show created and performed by Boston-based artist Charlotte Anne Dore.
Each hourlong performance will feature three ghost stories: “The Doll Maker’s Ghost,” “The Demise of Dr. Joseph White” and “Jessica’s Well.”
Dore, the creator and owner of Rosalita’s Puppets, an organization that brings stories to life for audiences of all ages, will take the stage for two livestreamed performances, Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., which audiences can watch and even participate in via Zoom. Digital replays will also take place Saturday at 8 and 10 p.m.
Dore wrote “The Doll Maker’s Ghost” as part of Rosalita’s Puppets’ repertoire for adult and teen programming. The show has evolved over various performances at libraries and festivals all over New England.
“The Demise of Dr. Joseph White,” created at the request of the Peabody Essex Museum, is based on a brutal crime in Massachusetts in 1830 that riveted the nation and inspired the writings of Edgar Allan Poe and Nathaniel Hawthorne. “Jessica’s Well” tells the story of a young woman, a dark forest and a very deep well.
The performances are recommended for those 13 and older.
“This is not a show for little kids,” Dore said in a statement. “These puppets and dolls are guaranteed creepy! It’s much more than a talking head telling a story. It’s interactive object theater and three shuddersome ghost stories.”
Each performance uses real antiques and heirlooms that appear to come to life out of the darkness. The show promises to transport audiences to a Gothic world where vintage purses become people and shadows envelope moving toys and tales.
Dore is an actress, singer/songwriter, educator, puppeteer, voiceover artist and entrepreneur. For more information on her, visit www.charlottedore.com and www.rosalitaspuppets.com.
To receive a Zoom link to these presentations, go to www.newburyportacting.org and click under “Upcoming Events.” A $15 donation is suggested.
