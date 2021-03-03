NEWBURYPORT — The Actors Studio of Newburyport will host four weekends of special virtual programs in celebration of Women’s HerStory Month.
“For the past 14 years, we have been pleased to produce special events that educate and entertain, as we showcase the contributions of women throughout history and in the present day,” Executive Director Marc Clopton said in a statement.
“Of course, this year there is a twist,” he added. “All events will be presented virtually, so audience members can celebrate with us from the comfort of their homes.”
The Women’s HerStory Month committee — Camille Garro, Judy Mouradian and Debra Severo — selected the theme “Iron Butterflies” for the schedule this year.
“I wanted to make up for what we lost last year when Women’s HerStory Month 2020 programing came to a screeching halt because of the COVID pandemic — especially since last year was the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, when women won the right to vote,” Mouradian said.
“I saw an article that told of the suffragists wearing Iron Butterfly pins to symbolize their determination and strength,” Garro explained. “That was enough for me. Every event in this year’s program was inspired by this theme. It is so metaphorical to so many people’s experience this past year. We’ll go from cocoon to triumphant butterfly!”
Weekend 1
The kickoff event for the series is an original work, “Flo Asks After Ida B. Wells,” written by local playwright Adair Rowland. The play is an imagined conversation between Ida B. Wells (1862-1931), a key figure in the women’s suffrage movement and an advocate for social justice, and Florynce Kennedy (1916-2000); a lawyer and activist who was integral to second-wave feminism in the 1970s.
Its first showing will be a Custom House Maritime Museum First Friday event for members only on Friday. Performances on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. will be virtual.
Weekend 2
On March 12 at 7 p.m. and March 14 at 5 p.m., Exit Dance Theatre presents “Catching Breath,” featuring choreography from filmed projects created during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 13 at 7 p.m., Sheryl Faye presents “Susan B. Anthony — Failure is Impossible.”
Weekend 3
On March 19 at 7 p.m., members of The Powow River Poets and Friends will present a night of original poetry, “Metamorphoses of Woman — Part One.”
On March 20 at 7 p.m., there will be a competition based on the art of storytelling, “Full Moon Story Slam: Theme: Iron Butterflies.” The online audience will be limited to 100, so those interested are encouraged to register early for the virtual event.
On March 21 at 5 p.m. The Chrysalides, a group of young women ages 13 to 22, will present a night of original poetry, “Metamorphoses of Woman — Part Two.”
Weekend 4
There will be evening performances of “Reclaiming Their Time: Three Dramatic Monologues by Iron Butterflies of the 19th and 20th Centuries” on March 26 at 7 p.m., March 27 at 7 p.m. and March 28 at 5 p.m.
Monologues will include “Defying the Odds: Anne Lister, 19th Century Lesbian and Landowner,” written by Deb Severo and performed by Shannon Muhs; “I Have Seen It So: Matilda Joslyn Gage,” written by Judith Strang-Waldau and performed by Kim Holliday; and “Portrait of a Radical: Marie Louise Bottineau Baldwin, written by Leslie Powell.
Talkback will immediately follow each performance of these monologues.
Admission for all events is $10 with additional donations welcome. Visit www.newburyportacting.org for a full schedule of events and registration information.
