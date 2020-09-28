NEWBURYPORT — The Actors Studio is suspending all of its theater presentations at The Tannery Marketplace for a year in favor of online offerings while it seeks a new, larger theater space.
The studio announced "Our Year of Acting Virtually," which will include a host of classes, readings, story slams, a short play festival and other collaborations, all held via Zoom, while the organization spends the next year searching for a theater that can better accommodate COVID-19 restrictions.
Marc Clopton, executive director of The Actors Studio, said the decision to leave The Tannery after almost 30 years was difficult, but necessary.
"It's an interesting sensation — it's sad, but I have no doubt that it's the right decision," Clopton said. "It's a little scary because we've been in that space all these years and we're so identified with it. ... But if we cut out that overhead, we can survive much longer and plan for a new iteration."
Clopton explained that the theater's limitations have only been emphasized since the pandemic began in March. He said with social distancing precautions, the studio would only be able to accommodate an audience of 10 to 12 people at a time. Without windows or a proper ventilation and air filtration system — not to mention the narrow hallways — it was clear that the space was ill-fitted for post-coronavirus entertainment.
"In the beginning, we all thought the shutdown was only going to be for a couple months and then everyone was going to reopen, but now there are the guidelines, so we realize that space would remain unusable for the foreseeable future," Clopton said.
And according to a survey that was sent to The Actors Studio's email list, the majority of members would not feel comfortable attending performances in small spaces "for quite some time."
But The Actors Studio isn't totally cutting its ties with The Tannery; it will still keep an office there, and Clopton expressed optimism that the organization could remain a Tannery business in the future. In the meantime, Clopton said he and the rest of the studio's team will focus on producing online content while keeping an eye out for a new location.
"I've been so impressed with our actors and directors being willing to make the transition with all the broadcasts we've held so far," Clopton said. "We're confident we can continue to present good content that has the same variety that our in-person productions have provided."
The Actors Studio also hopes to create a documentary about its black box studio based on the stories and remembrances of actors, audience members and local residents.
Anyone wishing to participate in the documentary may send an email with their name and a brief audio or video message to info@newburyportacting.org. Participants also have the option of recording themselves in the theater in October.
For more on The Actors Studio, visit www.newburyportacting.org/.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
