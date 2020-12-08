NEWBURYPORT — The Actors Studio of Newburyport will present a Zoom performance of "The Caregivers" by Nancy Temple on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The performance is part of the ongoing work of the North Shore Readers Theater Collaborative, a group of actors and writers who foster and support the creative process of playwrights, helping them to develop new works from initial draft to staged reading.
"The Caregivers" focuses on the tangled relationships between three women – Ruth, mother of Louise, and Patti – who each manipulate and betray one another to serve their own interests, and suffer as a result. It is a play about unacknowledged limitations, meanness, compromise, and incompetence; but it is also about vulnerability and the need for love.
The performance is directed by Arlene Barnard, and the actors include Leslie Aisner, Dina Crawford, and Jennifer Wilson.
Playwright Nancy Temple has been involved in the arts all her life, as a tapestry weaver, design teacher, and space planner. Several of her short plays have been performed at festivals.
To register for the event, go to www.newburyportacting.org. A $10 donation is suggested.
