AMESBURY — The Actors Studio presents a staged reading performance of “On A First Name Basis” by Norm Foster on Sept. 23-24 at 8 p.m. at 109 Main St.
“On a First Name Basis” is a conversational two-actor play that revolves around David Kilbride, a very successful, well-to-do author – and a rather less successful human being, who has received some devastating news he’s kept to himself.
Enter Lucy Hopperstaad, Kilbride’s housekeeper of two decades, who has known and been with this man for more than 20 years of employment. Yet, in the course of an evening, it becomes very clear that he knows absolutely nothing about the woman who has been closer to him than any other human being.
Pamela Battin-Sacks and Alan Huisman will play the roles of Kilbride and Hopperstaad.
Foster, Canada’s most-produced playwright, has produced on average over 150 productions of his plays every year. Foster’s plays are scheduled in seven provinces, 16 American states and in Australia, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Mexico and Poland.
Tickets are $15 (general admission). Purchase tickets at www.newburyportacting.org or contact the studio at 1-978-465-1229.
The Actors Studio at 109 Main St., Amesbury (enter on Handley Court), is a nonprofit, 65-seat theater. It was founded in 1991.
