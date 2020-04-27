NEWBURYPORT – As local police continue their investigation into who broke into several cars parked in the city’s South End over the weekend, additional victims contacted officers, bringing the total number of cars entered to around 15.
“There were more reported,” City Marshal Mark Murray said Monday morning. “They’re still being investigated.”
Officers say at least two people were seen entering unlocked cars in the area of Prospect, Franklin, Bromfield and Milk streets. Police believe the break-ins took place between midnight and 2 a.m. Sunday.
Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to one resident who reported hearing someone trying to break into his car. When police arrived, they tried to stop a vehicle but the driver fled. They soon found the vehicle abandoned on Tyng Street, and discovered it had been stolen from a residence on Franklin Street. In addition, police recovered a second vehicle reported stolen from Salem.
“Obviously, there’s a connection to Salem,” Murray said.
Lead Inspector Dani Sinclair is seeking video surveillance from residents in the area of the break-ins and also Tyng Street. Sinclair encourages those with cameras to check footage from that time frame and to report any suspicious activity they see.
Among the victims were Marlboro Street resident Emily Kulowiec who took to social media asking for disinfectant wipes so she could sanitize her car.
“It’s violating and it was an unsettling thing to discover. I’m grateful everyone is safe, and grateful to Newburyport police for their help and response. And no exaggeration, we never leave our car unlocked. Very bad timing,” Kulowiec said Monday to a Daily News reporter.
Murray said despite the COVID-19 outbreak which has quieted city streets and forced him to deploy his officers in creative ways, lawlessness continues.
“It’s a crime of opportunity,” Murray said of the car breaks.
On its Facebook page, the Newburyport Police Department wrote, “During these difficult times, we are reminded that crime does not take a break. Even though you may not be in your vehicles as frequently, please remember to secure them and not make them enticing.”
Murray said the number of calls including domestic abuse, mental health situations and alcohol-fueled incidents are on the rise in recent weeks.
“People are cooped up,” Murray said.
Anyone with information, or residents who have not yet reported a suspected break-in, are asked to contact Sinclair at dsinclair@newburyportpolice.com or 978-462-4411
Daily News reporter Heather Alterisio contributed to this report. Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
