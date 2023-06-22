As I was preparing my final contribution to “The Amesbury Beat,” Lt. Kevin Mulrenin asked if it was going to be “epic.”
I wondered, should I conclude with something like Luke Skywalker blowing up the Death Star in “Star Wars”? How about Dorothy clicking her red ruby slippers to return home? Or perhaps, Aladdin banishing Jafar into the magic lamp? Although I certainly have many fond memories, courtesy of my newspaper career, I am not sure I would be able to top those.
I did want to include a few final crime prevention and safety tips, along with some community news, before turning over the duties to Chief Craig Bailey, who will keep Amesbury beating as of next week.
I thought of the importance of shredding documents with personal information, not clicking on the phantom link in an email or text, screening telephone calls, and locking up your residence or motor vehicle while away. Do not forget to slow down when something is in the road ahead, safety belts and airbags save lives, yield to pedestrians, and texting and driving never mix. Teach children how and when to use 911, remind them about dangerous strangers, take time to talk about important decision-making, and be careful on those bicycles.
We live in a very special community; residents often step up to volunteer or help those in need. I was fortunate to be able to promote many programs and events over the years in “The Amesbury Beat.”
To make a city or town a community, everyone needs to play a part, even a small contribution can make a huge difference. Sharing your time, talent or treasure can help the young and old, address a social issue, and aid someone in distress. Everyone has an ability to make their community a better place and together, nothing is impossible.
Even though I will soon be 900 miles away, I plan to continue working on the renovation effort for the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park. Last year was very successful as we were able to exceed $80,000 in the account!
Although we still have a long way to go, volunteers will get the job done and can use your support. On Monday, July 3, there will be a benefit at the Flatbread Company in the Millyard from 5 to 9 p.m.
A percentage of every pizza purchase will be donated to the fund and we will have a drawing with great prizes. Plans are also in the works for a game of skate and other activities in the Millyard as part of the annual Amesbury Days celebration.
Do not worry about cooking on Independence eve, come on down to the Flatbread Company and dine in or take out some great pizza to support the renovation effort!
I wanted to say thanks to everyone who followed and supported “The Beat: as my tenure comes to an end. I truly enjoyed typing each week and hope you learned a little something or found a valuable tip along the way.
I have offered to fill in for Chief Bailey if he gets stuck, so I may do a guest appearance down the road. Since I have been writing for quite some time, I will likely find another assignment once settled in our new home and will update Dave Rogers so he can pass along the details.
It has been a “Long and Winding Road” and “The Force” was certainly with me because this partnership between the PD and press was truly a home run.
Tom Hanshaw is the Amesbury Police Department’s retired crime prevention officer and arguably the nicest guy on this planet if not Alderaan.
