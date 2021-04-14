NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Adult & Community Education presents classes for writers and people who would like to improve their writing skills, and classes in art and photography.
Upcoming classes for writers include:
"Jump-start your Memoir" with Andrea Cleghorn, "Getting Started as a Writer" with Elizabeth Rose, "Poetry to Write Home About" with Zara Raab, and "Writing Workout" with Elizabeth Rose.
Art and photography classes include:
"Basic Drawing" with Antonia Benedetto, "Beginning Watercolor" with Donna Callahan, "Botanical Illustration with Colored Pencils" with Nancy Bentivegna, "Contemplative Photography" with Inga Cyros, and three courses by Peter Falabella, including "Introduction to Digital Photography," "Introduction to Composition" and "Introduction to Photo Editing."
For more information, go to www.newburyportadulted.org or call 978-361-6008.
