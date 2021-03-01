NEWBURYPORT – There are openings in numerous Newburyport Adult and Community Education classes.
The classes will start in the coming weeks, according to Director Vicki Hendrickson.
Classes with openings include:
From Here to There When You Can’t Go Anywhere (armchair travels) — Peter Spellman;
More Science and Society in Poetry — Paulette Demers Turco;
The Daughters of Africa — Sandra Thaxter;
The Fire This Time. Jesmyn Ward, editor — Vicki Hendrickson;
The History of the Merrimack River — Dyke Hendrickson;
Creating a Canvas Rug — Ingrid Cyros;
Ukranian/Panksy Easter Eggs — Eliza Goodell;
Making Yeast Bread — Fran Kaplan;
OPA! (Outstanding Party Appetizers) in the Greek Tradition — Andrea Jones and Stephanie Lemnios;
Jazz Appreciation — Danny Harrington;
Samba Concert with “notes” — John Tavano and Roger Kimball;
SeniorStretch & Strength — Eunice James;
Estate Planning — Margot Birke, Esq.;
Understanding Social Security — Peter Doyle;
To register or for more information, go to www.newburyportadulted.org or call 978-361-6008.
