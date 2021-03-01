NEWBURYPORT – There are openings in numerous Newburyport Adult and Community Education classes.

The classes will start in the coming weeks, according to Director Vicki Hendrickson.

Classes with openings include:

From Here to There When You Can’t Go Anywhere (armchair travels) — Peter Spellman;

More Science and Society in Poetry — Paulette Demers Turco;

The Daughters of Africa — Sandra Thaxter;

The Fire This Time. Jesmyn Ward, editor — Vicki Hendrickson;

The History of the Merrimack River — Dyke Hendrickson;

Creating a Canvas Rug — Ingrid Cyros;

Ukranian/Panksy Easter Eggs — Eliza Goodell;

Making Yeast Bread — Fran Kaplan;

OPA! (Outstanding Party Appetizers) in the Greek Tradition — Andrea Jones and Stephanie Lemnios;

Jazz Appreciation — Danny Harrington;

Samba Concert with “notes” — John Tavano and Roger Kimball;

SeniorStretch & Strength — Eunice James;

Estate Planning — Margot Birke, Esq.;

 Understanding Social Security — Peter Doyle;

To register or for more information, go to www.newburyportadulted.org or call 978-361-6008.

