NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Adult & Community Education is presenting numerous online programs this fall through Zoom.
Classes begin Oct. 13. For more information on this programs, go to www.newburyportadulted.org.
The programs include the following:
The Lifelong Learning Lyceum — Jump-start Your Memoir I & II, Andrea Cleghorn; The Fire This Time, Jesmyn Ward, editor – Vicki Hendrickson; The History of the Merrimack River, Dyke Hendrickson; Poets Writing for Social Justice — Paulette Turco; Poets Respond to Events of their Time – Zara Raab; Standing Up to Racism – Katherine Gendron and Barbara Dowd; Tove Jansson, Swedish illustrator – Susan Swan; Wagner-Maria and Klaus Hauseller.
The Written Word — Fall Writing Contest: Essay, Poetry and Short Story; Getting Started as a Writer – Elizabeth Rose; How to Raise a Poem – Zara Raab; Writer’s Workshop – Elizabeth Barrett; Women Writing Through Transition – Diane Foreman; Start in the Middle Journaling – Leslie Hendrickson.
Arts and crafts — Basic Drawing, TBA; Beginning Watercolor — Donna Callahan; Botanical Drawings with Watercolor Pencils — Nancy Bentivegna; Contemplative Photography – Finding Stillness – Ingrid Cyros; Introduction to Digital Photography – Peter Fallabella; Introduction to Photo Editing; Creating a Canvas Rug – Ingrid Cyros; Magnificent Mosaics – Leslie Doherty.
Business and employment — Basics of Grant Writing – Janice Valverde; Exploring Voice Overs – Nancy Halpin; Sampling of Online Business Classes offered through Ed2G.com; Selling on eBay – Tomas Havrda.
Computer training — Introduction to Microsoft Excel – Bob Uhl; Internet Information and Security of Seniors – Andrew Griffith; Outsmart Your Smartphone – Tomas Havrda.
Dance — Beginning Tap Dancing – Susan Tribble; Line Dancing – Susan Tribble.
Food — Savory Herbal Kitchen – Betsy Williams.
Interesting — Endeavors: The Ten Most extraordinary Astrophysical Discoveries in the Last Decade – Janet Johnston.
Languages — Beginning English Tutoring – faculty/various classes and one-on-one tutoring; Basic French – Sandra Thaxter; Basic Italian – TBA; Basic Conversational Spanish – Patricia Moreno Gil.
Mind, body and spirit — Tai Chi/Qi Gong - Barbara Tindell.
Music studio — Classical Music Appreciation – TBA; Jazz Appreciation – Ben Swan.
Physical fitness — Essential Kettlebells – Eunice James; Senior Stretch & Strength – Eunice James; Yoga for 50+ — Rose Russo; Planning for the Future/Family Issues
Elder care options – Katy Tavares.
Estate planning — Margot Birke Esq.
Preretirement financial planning – Peter Doyle.
Understanding Social Security – Peter Doyle.
SAT prep — English, Constantina Knecht; math, Lori Solazzo.
Many other online classes are offered through Ed2G.com.
