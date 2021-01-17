NEWBURYPORT – With classes beginning later this month, Newburyport Adult & Community Education offers a respite from pandemic reports and political updates.
Eight-week classes begin the week of Jan. 25 and many workshops and classes will follow in the weeks to come.
Classes will be offered in English, Italian, French, and Spanish. Participants can learn how to draw, paint, take photographs, get in shape, write a song, learn about jazz or classical music, attend a virtual samba concert, create their own memoirs or start a journal, among many topics.
For those seeking information about the full list of classes, go to www.newburportadulted.org.
