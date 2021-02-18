NEWBURYPORT — Sandra Thaxter, a member of the Unitarian Church anti-racism group, will present readings in a four-session online Newburyport Adult and Community Education class called “Voices of Women of African Descent” starting Feb. 25 on Zoom.
Thaxter works with communities in Kenya and the FEMRITE women’s publishing house in Kampala.
This collection of poems and narratives spans from the time of Egyptian queens and early slave narratives to present day poets, authors and journalists.
These stories are taken from an anthology of Daughters of Africa, Women of African Descent.
The authors include Phillis Wheatley, Sojourner Truth, Jesse Redmon Fauset, Anne Spencer, Virginia Brindis de Salas, Mabel Segun, Jayne Cortez, Nikki Giovanni, Grace Akello, Grace Nichols, Gwendolyn Brooks and Nikki Finney.
All participants will be able to select and read from these collections.
The class is limited to 10 people and the cost is $40. The Zoom sessions will run each Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
Register with Newburyport Adult Education online or from the catalog. The website is https://newburyportadulted.org/.
