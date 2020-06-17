NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Adult and Community Education has a number of beginner courses taking place on Zoom this month and next for those seeking to learn a new skill.
Beginning June 26, author and journalist Dyke Hendrickson will present a two-part history of the Merrimack River in an online presentation Fridays, 12:30 to 2 p.m. Cost is $30.
Poet Zarra Raab will offer an introductory poetry class. The course will be Mondays, 7:30 to 9 p.m., beginning June 22. Cost is $130.
Have you ever wanted to start a journal but been scared off by all those blank pages? Leslie Hendrickson will offer a beginner’s guide to journaling on Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., beginning June 18. Cost is $85.
Andrea Cleghorn, author of “The Whipple Brunch,” will offer a virtual class to help people craft their memoir. The course will be Tuesdays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., beginning June 30. Cost is $80.
Elizabeth Barrett, a longtime writer and editor, will host a virtual writer’s workshop for anyone with some writing experience — publication credentials not required. The course will be Wednesdays, 7 to 8 p.m., beginning July 8. Cost is $160.
Ingrid Cyros invites people to join her on a three-week photographic exploration. No fancy camera needed (an iPhone is sufficient), and no formal experience as a photographer is necessary. The course will be Wednesdays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., beginning July 8. Cost is $85.
Ethan Lima will teach a drawing and painting course, beginning with the basics and moving to individualized instruction and critiques. The course will be Mondays, 7 to 9 p.m., beginning June 22. Cost is $200.
Artist Leslie Doherty invites people to join her for a stained glass mosaic mirror class beginning June 25. The course will be Thursdays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $45 plus a materials fee of $25 to be paid to the teacher.
Janice Valverde, a former development and communications director for a large Merrimack Valley nonprofit, is teaching the basics of grant writing in a course on Tuesdays, 7 to 8 p.m. Classes started May 19. Cost is $75.
Dance/fitness instructor Susan Tribble of Colorful Fitness will teach basic steps such as toe and heel drops, step heel, step touch, stamps, stomps, digs, chugs, brushes, flaps, ball changes, spanks and shuffles. Sessions are Thursdays, 10 to 10:50 a.m., beginning June 18. Cost is $75.
Lyricist and musician Al Basile will teach “Introduction to Songwriting.” Class members don’t have to know music theory, play an instrument or even have a conventionally “good” voice. The course will be Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., beginning June 30. Cost is $180
To register for a course or to find out more, visit www.newburyportadulted.org or call Vicki Hendrickson at 978-462-7211.
