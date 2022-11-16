NEWBURYPORT — A course on the history and the current challenges of the Merrimack River will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Nock-Molin Middle School from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The session will be led by author-journalist Dyke Hendrickson, who recently wrote a book titled, “Merrimack: The Resilient River, An Illustrated Profile of the Most Historic River in New England.”
From its discovery in 1605 to the birth of the Coast Guard in 1790, and to the start of the Industrial Revolution on its banks in the 1820s, the Merrimack has been among the most beloved natural resources on the North Shore.
Now city, state and federal officials are working to improve the 117-mile waterway as it enters some of its most vulnerable years.
Hendrickson will offer a 40-slide presentation to illustrate his presentation.
Cost for the 90-minute class is $15. It is being offered by the Newburyport Adult and Community Education Program.
A link to the course is as follows: https://newburyportadulted.org/product/amazing-merrimack-its-history-its-future/.
