NEWBURYPORT — Groups and individuals concerned about protecting the Plum Island shoreline from erosion and flooding will sound "an urgent call to action" Monday afternoon.
Elected officials, residents and members of organizations such as the Plum Island Foundation and Merrimack River Beach Alliance will gather at 3 p.m. at 55 Reservation Terrace, according to Don Siriani, spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester.
The goal is to prevent further destruction of homes, damage to water and sewer infrastructure, flooding of roads, and reduced public access to the shore at the northern end of Plum Island, Siriani said in a release Sunday.
Those participating in the event will explain the need for action and the steps that must be taken, including community and state efforts to leverage federal funding to help tackle the problem, he said.
Participants will include Plum Island Foundation President Marc Sarkady; Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday; U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem; Tarr; state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen; state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury; and state Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-West Newbury.
Plum Island Taxpayers and Associates President Ron Barrett and neighbors have also been invited to the press conference.
