AMESBURY – In light of restrictions during the pandemic, the Amesbury Educational Foundation Inc. board of directors has reorganized its annual fundraising events, canceling The Pub Crawl and Autumn Evening of Giving for 2020.
The Hall of Honor will be held May 7 with plans to continue the traditional gala celebration. Hall of Honor inductees selected for 2020 will now be inducted in 2021.
Former student Dr. Jackie Bastien, former teacher Beverly Peeke and Friend of Education Florence Kennedy are the recipients.
The AEFI board has not canceled financial support for Amesbury Public Schools, however.
Instead of inviting teachers to apply for innovative grants that would have been awarded at the spring and fall events, the board has invested in projects that show support for students and staff, including the purchase of computer cases to protect the district’s investment in new laptops for students and staff.
AEFI continues to invite donations that will be invested in grants, the alumni fund, A+ Awards or a number of other funds that support Amesbury Public Schools.
Individuals and businesses who wish to make tax-deductible donations in 2020 are encouraged to visit aefionline.com for information and online donations.
