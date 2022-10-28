AMESBURY — Thanks to the efforts of the Amesbury Educational Foundation, Inc. local teachers were awarded almost $20,000 in grants earlier this week.
The grants were announced during AEFI"s 10th annual Autumn Evening of Giving event, held Monday at Ristorante Molise in Market Square.
In total six grants were awarded during the event totaling $19,333 with AEFI raising $6,992 to fund three of those grants.
Former AEFI president and current AEFI Grant Committee Chairperson Patty Hoyt said donations came from "friends and businesses and supporters who want to help Amesbury public schools in any way.”
City Council President Nicholas Wheeler, who was was in attendance, spoke to the Daily News in an interview after the event about the impact these grants have.
“It really does a good job of supplementing programming that is kind of new and innovative and it wouldn't necessarily be captured in the budget every cycle,” Wheeler said. “So a lot of these grants are teachers asking for one-time investments in program materials.”
Outside of the three grants funded by the AEFI Grants Fund, Hoyt spoke specifically about the remaining three grants which were funded by two memorial funds, the Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Fund and the Teresa Axten Memorial Fund.
“We used two wonderful memorial grant funds in order to support some projects that never would've been supported through the regular public schools budget.”
The Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Fund was responsible for two grants presented on the night, according to Hoyt. The grants were presented by Holly Shay, Jordan’s mother, and Kelsey Chandonnet Mahoney, Jordan’s former fiancé.
U.S. Army Sgt. Jordan Shay was killed in action in 2009 while serving in Iraq. The city's under-construction elementary school will be named in his honor.
“They chose two grants they felt really represented Jordan's spirit, that he would've loved these projects himself when he was back in school,” Hoyt said.
The Teresa Axten Memorial Grant Fund provided one grant, titled “Sound and Vision,” the largest of the night in the amount of $9,996.
Axten served on the city's School Committee for 30 years and volunteered for community organizations for even longer. She died in February, 2021.
“And then the very generous grant from the Teresa Axten Memorial Fund that decided to upgrade all of the sound and lighting equipment at the Amesbury Middle School Performing Arts Center,” Hoyt said. “Teresa Axten was a lifelong supporter. Her children loved music and performing arts, and she never missed a concert or a play or anything and was a real strong advocate for the arts.”
Another highlight of the night was the presentation of the Peter Gray Friend of Education Award, which recognizes the volunteer spirit and love of education that AEFI Co-Founder Peter Gray, exemplified.
This year, the award was given posthumously to Jeanne Sheehan, who died suddenly on June 1, at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport at age 60. Sheehan was a staple of Amesbury public schools for over 25 years.
“AEFI President Bill Mesner with help of Peter Gray's wife, Madelyn Gray, and our Vice President Joan Miller, made that presentation followed by some really wonderful tributes about Jeanne's role in Amesbury public schools, especially at the high school, by both Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews and Dr. Danielle Ricci, the present high school principal, who both spoke about Jeanne's many years of service,” Hoyt said.
AEFI will host a similar event in the spring called Hall of Honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.