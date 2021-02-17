AMESBURY — Last year may have been a challenge but Amesbury Educational Foundation Inc. is continuing to give back to local schools.
Patricia Hoyt, the president of AEFI, said 2020 hit her nonprofit organization hard, forcing it to cancel the annual Hall of Honor presentation, the autumn Evening of Giving and the Pub Crawl.
“We couldn’t hold our three annual fundraising events,” Hoyt said. “But we did have some money and we were able to hold our fundraising campaign in May. We are able and determined to support Amesbury Public Schools just like we always do.”
Missing out on fundraising did not stop AEFI from spending $15,000 to purchase more than 1,300 computer bags and protective iPad cases for the new Chromebooks, laptops and iPads the school district bought for students and teachers last year.
“The students will be carrying all these things around so that meant it would be a lot more damage done to them,” Hoyt said. “So, we were able to purchase these protective bags and cases, and the iPads are already in children’s hands.”
Hoyt said AEFI also celebrated the Amesbury High School and Amesbury Innovation High School classes of 2020 with the installation of photo murals of the recent graduates at downtown businesses last summer.
“A part of our mission is to support excellence in the Amesbury Public Schools and we do that by encouraging and supporting and praising as much as we possibly can,” Hoyt said.
The nonprofit organization had just selected its three Hall of Honor inductees — former educator Beverly Peeke, former student Dr. Jackie Bastine and friend of education Florence Kennedy — when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.
AEFI intends to induct its 2020 Hall of Honor inductees in May, Hoyt said.
“We intend to do whatever safe protocols allow us to do,” Hoyt said. “We know that won’t include a banquet, so we have already given that up. We have also not decided to solicit any raffle items yet. That usually is our largest annual fundraiser. Those three recipients are very well deserving and we look forward to having a public time. The Amesbury High School auditorium is a very large venue and we should be able to include family and friends in a safe way.”
