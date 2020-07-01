NEWBURYPORT — Aerial spraying of biological larvicide to control mosquito larvae over coastal salt marshes in Newburyport, Newbury, Ipswich, Rowley and Salisbury begins this week, according to the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District.
Helicopters will spray BTI, a natural bacterium found in soil and water, during daylight hours between Wednesday and July 18.
Residents do not need to take any special precautions. BTI is a very selective larvicide that is nontoxic to people as well as fish, birds, bees and virtually all insect species. BTI only affects mosquito larvae and a few closely related aquatic insects in the fly family. The BTI will be applied by helicopter, flying low directly over the salt marsh. The product name of the BTI is Vectobac 12AS EPA Reg. #73049-38).
For more information, contact Director Mehaffey of the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District at 978-352-2800.
