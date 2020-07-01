NEWBURYPORT — Aerial spraying of biological larvicide to control mosquito larvae over coastal salt marshes in Newburyport, Newbury, Ipswich, Rowley and Salisbury begins this week, according to the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District.
Helicopters will spray BTI, a natural bacterium found in soil and water, during daylight hours between Wednesday and July 18.
Residents don't need to take any special precautions. BTI is a very selective larvicide which is non-toxic to people, as well as fish, birds, bees and to virtually all insect species. BTI only affects mosquito larvae and a few closely related aquatic insects in the fly family.
The BTI will be applied by helicopter flying low directly over the salt marsh. The product name of the BTI is Vectobac 12AS EPA Reg. #73049-38).
More information is available by contacting Director Bill Mehaffey of the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District at 978-352-2800.
