AMESBURY — The natural disasters were fake, but the joy was real as fourth-grade students at Amesbury Elementary School gathered last week to watch mock newscasts they put together earlier in the year.
With the help of NBC Boston and New England Cable News anchor Glenn Jones, students created their own newscasts based on what they learned in class about natural disasters as part of one of their STEM Challenges. On Thursday, students finally got to check out the fruits of their labor.
STEM – an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics – has been a part of school curricula for years and seen a recent spike in popularity.
School STEM coach Jennifer Donais said the unveiling on Thursday included a walk down a red carpet before receiving popcorn for the show. She said the goal was to do something special for the students to reward their efforts.
“We really wanted to celebrate them, especially for all the hard work that we’ve done with all the problems that they’ve solved this year,” Donais said.
She shared how the students reacted to watching their newscasts.
“They were very excited, engaged, laughing about watching themselves on the TV. You could see the kids get a little embarrassed watching themselves as well,” Donais said.
Jones returned to watch the newscasts, offer feedback and sign some autographs. She said Jones asked at the end how many of them would want to be newscasters when they grow up and a third of the group raised their hands.
“For all those kids to raise their hand up that they’re interested to be a newscaster, it just shows the impact of him coming in and them doing these videos,” Donais said.
She said the students also got to tell each other what they liked about the projects.
“It was awesome for them to get to hear positive feedback from their peers,” Donais said.
Fourth-grader Colin Cook was among those open to the idea of becoming a newscaster.
“Maybe, one day I will,” he said.
Fellow student Eva Mentasti said she was glad Jones was there to help them.
“It was awesome because he gave us really good tips before we started and that really helped everybody,” she said. “It was cool to have him say good things about our work.”
Eva explained that her group’s natural disaster was a snowstorm.
“My group had to find objects to put in a survival kit and write scripts about pretending that you were in it,” she said. “We got to interview each other to tell the people watching more about the hazards of the winter storm.”
Donais said the newscasts will be shown by Amesbury Community Television.
“They were really excited cause they’re like, ‘We’re gonna be on real TV,’” Donais said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
