NEWBURYPORT — There will be public information sessions on two affordable three-bedroom homes at The Reserve at Bashaw Farm on Feb. 3 and Feb. 24.
The units on Colby Farm Lane are available to qualifying applicants with incomes at or below 80% of the area median income.
The maximum household income is $67,400 for one person, $77,000 for two people, $86,650 for three people, $96,250 for four people and $103,950 for five people. Other restrictions, including $75,000 for maximum household assets, apply. The sale price will be $305,000 for each unit.
The information sessions will take place at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting Feb. 3, enter 922 7549 8065 for the meeting ID and 635413 for the passcode. To join the meeting Feb. 24, enter 956 1702 1552 for the meeting ID and 196719 for the passcode.
Those interested in applying can contact the lottery agent, Kristen Costa of L.A. Associates Inc., at 978-758-0197, kriscosta@laassoc.com or by mail at 11 Middlesex Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington, MA 01887.
Applications can also be downloaded at www.laassoc.com, www.massaccesshousingregistry.org, www.newburyportpl.org or www.cityofnewburyport.com/affordable-housing-trust.
The deadline for applications is March 22. Applicants will be notified in writing that their application has been received and they are eligible for the lottery, which will take place April 1 at 6 p.m.
The Zoom meeting ID for the lottery is 976 1247 3320 and the passcode is 054142.
For more information, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/affordable-housing-trust/news/affordable-home-ownership-opportunity-the-reserve-at-bashaw-farm.
