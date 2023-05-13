WEST NEWBURY — Trustees for the town’s affordable housing trust are setting its priorities and projects for the next six to 12 months, Chairperson Wendy Reed announced.
“While we’ll be initiating connections with developers and housing partners, a short-term focus will be on establishing a small grant program for health- and safety-related home improvements for eligible residents,” Reed said earlier this week.
The seven-member trust was authorized at Town Meeting in October 2021 with an eye toward offering more affordable housing for low- and moderate-income households, as well as funding community housing. In May 2022, trustees were seated and charged by the Select Board.
The public is invited to attend a brainstorming session at the trustees’ next meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the first-floor hearing room at the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St.
“The trust will be seeking input from residents, developers, nonprofits and planners to locate possible sites for development or real estate development into affordable rental and owner-occupied homes,” Vice Chairperson Deb Hamilton said.
Hamilton added that the group also hopes to expand zoning laws to encourage additional dwellings and accessory dwelling units – or ADUs. Another priority is to create a mechanism to enable low- to moderate-income homeowners to apply for grants and loans to help make repairs to their current homes.
The other trustees are Pam Shaffer, Kevin Bowe, Donna Garcia, Karen Holmes and Derek Mitchell.
At the annual Town Meeting on April 24, voters overwhelmingly agreed to authorize the transfer of $172,178 to the affordable housing trust account.
That amount is the balance in the affordable housing category of the Community Preservation Act account. The $172,178 will be added to the current balance of $193,900 in the affordable housing trust account.
At future Town Meetings, voters will be asked to transfer the portion of the Community Preservation Act tax surcharge that the town is legally required to dedicate to affordable housing each year.
Until now, the money targeted for housing through the act has largely remained unused over the years. Like other entities in town, the trust can apply for funding from the undesignated account.
Trustees worked with a consultant to develop a three-year action plan that includes four main goals: finding sites for construction or rehabilitation of affordable apartments and homes; exploring zoning changes that would allow more units per lot; allowing additional ADUs within or attached to free-standing homes; and providing current residents with grant funding or other assistance to keep them in their homes.
The sale of affordable rental units, along with public outreach ,education and opportunities for financial assistance, are the trust’s focus over the next few years.
During a report at Town Meeting last month, Hamilton stressed that many longtime residents are looking to downsize but can no longer afford to buy homes in West Newbury.
In addition, some municipal employees – teachers, police and others – want to live in the community where they work.
“We’re hoping to work with public housing, contractors, nonprofits and private homeowners to create more options for current residents and those who wish to live in West Newbury,” she said.
Five common regional housing needs were identified in the 2018 Merrimack Regional Housing Plan. It found that senior citizens want to age in place and within the community. More rental housing of all types and for varied incomes is needed across the region. Housing rehabilitation programs are important for older housing stock as are more affordable homeownership opportunities.
And each community would benefit from a greater diversity of housing, “including multi‐family, congregate, transitional, permanent, supportive and accessible housing for disabled individuals,” the report states.
It predicts the region would see 6.5% – or an additional 25,000 residents – by 2040; household growth could increase by 13.4%, with the number of people over 65 years old projected to double by 2035.
“We need to plan for and consider issues of access as we construct new and rehabilitate existing units,” states the report.
Regional median income was $75,532 in 2018; 12.5% of residents live in poverty and 11% of housing stock across the region is certified as affordable. Two of every three low- to moderate-income households locally spend more than 30% of their income on housing, the housing plan concludes.
Residents interested in adding their name to an affordable home waitlist through the state’s local initiative program should contact Town Manager Angus Jennings at townmanager@wnewbury.org. The email should include the person’s first and last name, telephone number, email address, and number of people living in the household.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.