NEWBURYPORT – An online information meeting for anyone interested in affordable rental units at Newburyport Crossing is slated at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Newburyport Crossing is an apartment complex at 1 Boston Way, next to the commuter rail stop.
To watch the public information meeting via Zoom, go to Zoom.com, click Join Meeting and enter Meeting ID: 899 8097 3500 and Passcode: 259506
The application deadline is Feb. 24. A lottery will be held via Zoom at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 17.
Newburyport Crossing is a new rental development offering 19 affordable studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments for eligible tenants. All units will be distributed by lottery. Surface parking is available for all tenants in the designated tenant parking area at no charge. Garage spaces are available at $65 per month per space, based on availability. Each unit includes a washer and dryer hookup. Pets are allowed. The monthly pet rents are $50 per dog and $35 per cat. Breed restrictions apply. This is a smoke free building.
According to information on the city's website, the monthly rents are: Studio, $1,431; one bedroom, $1,622; two bedroom, $1,798; and three bedroom, $1,970. Water, sewer and hot water are included in the rent. A utility allowance has been deducted for electric from the rents.
These rents are not income based. Applicants are responsible for the full rent. Federal Section 8 rental subsidies will be accepted, and it is up to applicants to talk with their Section 8 holder to determine if they will approve the project and accept the rents. The minimum incomes needed to lease a unit, without a Section 8 or other housing voucher, are: $42,930 for a studio; $48,660 for a one-bedroom unit; $53,940 for a two-bedroom unit and $59,100 for a three-bedroom unit.
