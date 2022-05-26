NEWBURYPORT — On Thursday, April 28, more than 120 people gathered at the Newburyport Senior Community Center to celebrate Iftar on the last day of Ramadan this year.
This event was the fifth Community Iftar, sponsored by the Newburyport Human Rights Commission with generous support from Newburyport Friends of Peace and the Islamic Center of Boston Wayland.
Guests included faith leaders from Newburyport, West Newbury and Wayland, Mayor Sean Reardon, City Councilors Afroz Khan and Connie Preston, School Superintendent Sean Gallagher and Calee Merenda representing State Sen. Diana DiZoglio. The Senior Center was abuzz with adults and children of all ages, from many faiths and countries.
Human Rights Commission Chair Ahmer Ibrahim welcomed guests with a brief introduction to an Iftar, the traditional breaking of the fast that occurs at sundown during the month of Ramadan. Fasting, as Ibrahim explained, is ubiquitous among many cultures and religions. Muslims fast to build self control and appreciation for those who do not have enough. It is also practiced to focus on being kind, caring, generous, and compassionate and to build solidarity with friends and neighbors through traditions like the Iftar.
Speaking in Dari, an Afghan high school student from Newburyport whose words were interpreted by an Afghan student from Governor’s Academy, shared information about the history and traditions of Ramadan. Another Afghan student from Newburyport High School then offered a call to prayer.
At sunset, everyone broke fast together with a date, one of the traditional foods used to break the fast across the Islamic world, and a small drink. Guests then moved to the patio and garden to observe their Muslim neighbors in evening prayer.
The serene pink sunset and hushed tones of the evening prayer, murmured by children and adults, created an enriching, meaningful experience for all attendees.
The evening concluded with a savory communal meal prepared by Elham Yousefi and Afghan women from our community earlier that day. The menu included samosas, bolani, and a chicken and rice dish, dates and desserts.
Artist and activist Paula Estey enjoyed the evening, saying “It was so informative and educational and fun! I absolutely loved the prayers and the food was just extraordinary.”
“I think our new Afghan families felt very special and perhaps a little less homesick, and other guests came away with a nice understanding of what Ramadan means to Muslims and our new neighbors” said Ahmer Ibrahim.
Community support continues to help the Afghan families who are living here adjust to a new life, culture and continent. Fuel Training Studio collected over $500 of gift cards presented to the Afghan families.
The Women of Action Huddle, of which Estey is a member, collected personal care items for the Afghan women and presented these, along with lovely flower arrangements, donated by Jan Lorrey Flowers of Newburyport.
