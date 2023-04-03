NEWBURYPORT — The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church will host a pop-up market for the Afghan Women’s Workshop on Friday, April 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The sale, which takes place in the Pleasant Street church’s Lower Meeting House, features the work of roughly 20 Afghan women from Newburyport and Lynn. Many of the items feature traditional embroidery techniques that date back centuries.
“We have grown and learned so much over the last six months,” said Lesley Hansard of the Afghan Women’s Workshop.
“The women are learning how to create and build their own in-home business, make connections within their communities, gain confidence, and feel proud that they can contribute to the family income,” Hansard said.
