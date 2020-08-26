After weeks of speculation, Colby Farm opens sunflower field to public

NEWBURY — For weeks, questions have swirled about whether one of the summer's most popular traditions — visiting and photographing the sunflower field at Colby Farm — would continue in the age of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
But at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the field opened to the public, albeit at a reduced capacity.
"We will be allowing a limited number of people at a time in the field," a post on the farm's Facebook page reads. "There may be times we will have to close the field and not allow any more cars in. Weekdays are quietest please plan accordingly."
About noon on Tuesday, there were roughly a dozen people checking out the sunflowers. A parking attendant was on hand to direct cars to a makeshift lot behind the farmstand at 50 Scotland Road. Parking costs $10.
As recently as Monday, signs declaring the field closed to the public were found scattered along Scotland Road.
Annette Eaton Karr of Newburyport said she was "so glad" the farm was able to safely open the sunflower field.
"I hope everyone is respectful so we can all still enjoy," Karr said.
Neighbor Grace Heselton said it was comforting to know the farm established measures to ensure social distancing and limit the number of visitors at one time.
"They always do a great job," Heselton said.
Merrimac resident Rean Chase said he started visiting the sunflower field 10 years ago, well before it became so popular.
"Once upon a time, it was just me alone in a field of sunflowers," he said. "It will definitely be interesting to see how this year pans out for them. Hopefully, it works out for the farm."
It is an extremely popular place to take photos to be shared on social media platforms. It is also very popular with professional photographers who book shoots there.
In past years, the sunflower field has drawn thousands of people not only from Greater Newburyport, but from faraway places, leading to heavy traffic near the farm. More recently, parking on Scotland Road has been banned to keep traffic flowing.
Newbury police Chief Michael Reilly said he expects members of his department to be there again, per a request from the farm, to keep disruption to a minimum.
"We're working on a plan like we do every year," Reilly said.
Colby Farm employees did not return a message when a reporter stopped by the farm Tuesday afternoon seeking comment.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
