ROWLEY – For one night in 2018, the Agawam Diner was taken over by a film crew and transformed from a local spot into a truck-stop diner in Fenton, Missouri. Now, the diner is on display in the newly released movie “Sound of Metal.”
“Sound of Metal” was filmed entirely in Massachusetts, with a significant portion filmed in Rowley. The Agawam Diner, a historic old-school diner on Newburyport Turnpike, played a big role.
“It’s always cool to see your own place or something from your own town being on the TV or the big screen,” said Ethel DePasquale, who runs the diner with her sister Angela Mitchell.
Mitchell and DePasquale admitted they haven’t seen the full movie yet, but said they both plan to watch it soon. Mitchell has already watched the part with the diner in it, which she says is near the beginning of the movie.
“I just wanted to see the diner,” she said. “It was definitely cool. I think [locals] will recognize the diner. They will recognize Route 1… a lot of things are recognizable if you know the area.”
Mitchell said filming inside the diner only took one night, but that there was a lot that went into it.
“There were a lot of people here,” said Mitchell. “It was nuts. I can’t believe how much they put into it. They had food, they had catering outside, they had so much crew here, they had a trailer, they had their own bathrooms. There was a lot going on in 15 minutes of movie.”
The deal was the film crew could begin filming at 3 p.m., but they had to leave by 5 a.m. the next morning when the Agawam reopened for business.
DePasquale and Mitchell both stayed up all night to watch the filming, and were amazed by how strict everything was. The crew required total silence for the shoot — every appliance had to be unplugged, and they even tried to unplug the Agawam’s pay phone after it rang during the shoot. The sisters had to take down all the signs listing the diner’s specials and the pictures on the walls, and were asked to get rid of certain napkin holders.
“We went with the flow but it was a little stressful,” said DePasquale. “I thought I was going to be able to go downstairs and do some baking and they heard the coffee machine and I had to stop.”
But despite the stress, this isn’t the diner’s first time being a film location, and it probably won’t be the last.
“Yeah, we would do it again,” said DePasquale. “We’re two crazy girls.”
“Sound of Metal” was released in theaters on Nov. 20 and began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 4. It stars Riz Ahmed as a punk-metal drummer struggling to cope with sudden hearing loss, and also features performances from Paul Raci and Olivia Cooke.
