AMESBURY — School Superintendent Jared Fulgoni will continue to get a paycheck and receive health insurance from the city until August after resigning following a closed-door meeting with the School Committee.
Fulgoni agreed to step down Oct. 28 and was replaced by Amesbury High School Principal Elizabeth McAndrews, who was named interim school superintendent.
According to a separation agreement and general press release The Daily News obtained through a public records request, Fulgoni and the committee had an amiable separation stemming from their “different educational and operational philosophies.”
Fulgoni signed a three-year contract with the city in March 2019. He is listed as earning $172,768 in 2020 with his contract was due to expire June 30, 2022.
Documents show that Fulgoni handed in a letter of resignation to take effect Aug. 31, 2021, after first submitting a request for a leave of absence Oct. 28.
He cited “personal reasons” and is taking a leave of absence that would continue until his resignation takes effect. The agreement also stipulates that if he takes another job before Aug. 31 that pays less than he is making now, the city would pay the difference.
The superintendent would continue to be paid – based on his remaining accrued vacation time and then being granted administrative leave with pay – until he voluntarily ends his position with the district effective at 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, according to the separation agreement signed by Fulgoni and Mayor Kassandra Gove.
Fulgoni would also receive a check representing the retroactive sum due for a salary increase under his contract from July 1, 2020, to the date of payment. An emailed request to the School Department for the amount of that check was not answered by press time Thursday.
The former superintendent would also continue to receive the district’s health insurance coverage until August but would not have access to district email and intranet.
The agreement says if Fulgoni is hired as an assistant superintendent or superintendent somewhere else, he must immediately resign his Amesbury position.
The separation agreement also dictates that neither Fulgoni nor the current School Committee members “shall make any statements which are intended to disparage one another.”
Fulgoni and the committee agree “that the execution of this agreement is done solely for their purposes of compromise, and to eliminate the burden and expense of further litigation, and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an admission of liability, wrongdoing, fault, judgment or concession,” according to the agreement.
The committee met in executive session Monday to discuss the duration of McAndrews’ service, as well as the next steps in finding a permanent replacement for Fulgoni. No details from that closed-door meeting have been released to the public.
Fulgoni is the third superintendent to leave the district since 2015.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.