ROWLEY — Former Sea View Retreat owner Stephen Comley II has agreed to the pay the state $175,000 to settle a lawsuit filed against him by Attorney General Maura Healey's Office, according to an AG official.
The settlement also bars Comley from owning, operating or managing a long-term care or assisted living facility in Massachusetts.
The agreement resolves a civil suit filed by the AG’s Office in May 2022 against Sea View Retreat, Inc. and Comley, after the state claimed Comley failed to use appropriate infection control procedures at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020.
“By failing to implement basic infection control procedures at the start of the pandemic, this nursing home violated state regulations and jeopardized the health and safety of its vulnerable residents and patients,” Healey said in a Thursday afternoon statement. “This agreement ensures that Sea View and its owner will never again be responsible for Massachusetts patients in long-term care facilities.”
Sea View Skilled Nursing & Rehab Services, once licensed to care for 140 patients, had been owned by the Comley family since 1954. The last patients were transferred out of Sea View in December 2021, and the center has been closed since.
Comley could not be immediately reached for comment.
The COVID-19 pandemic first struck Greater Newburyport in February 2020 and killed tens of thousands of people nationwide by that July. During those first few months, nursing home facilities were among the most heavily hit and represented a disproportionate number of deaths.
In May 2020, Comley announced he would not require residents and staff to undergo COVID-19 testing and by doing so, turned down about $150,000 in additional funding from the state. He said he questioned the effectiveness of testing. He also said his facility had a strong supply of personal protective equipment.
Healey's office launched an investigation into Sea View in June 2020 based on complaints received by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
According to the AG’s complaint, Sea View and Comley failed to practice basic COVID-19 infection control and prevention procedures, including failures to properly cohort residents, conduct surveillance testing of staff and residents, screen staff at entry of the facility, train staff on use of personal protective equipment, provide staff with COVID-19 competency training, and ensure consistent staffing teams dedicated to COVID-19-positive residents to prevent further infection.
"This wholesale failure to implement infection control and prevention allegedly resulted in some residents contracting, and in at least one circumstance, dying from, COVID-19," the AG's office wrote in a statement.
Skilled nursing facilities participating in Medicare and MassHealth are required to follow various state and federal statutes, regulations and rules governing their procedures and conduct. The AG’s complaint alleged that, because Sea View and Comley failed to use mandatory COVID-19 infection control procedures at their facility, claims billed by Sea View to MassHealth during this time were improper and constituted false claims.
Under the terms of the settlement agreement, half of the settlement will be funneled to the state's Long-Term Care Facility Quality Improvement Fund. The remaining half will be returned to MassHealth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.