NEWBURYPORT — Alex Matthews, congregational leader of Congregation Ahavas Achim since 2019, receives his rabbinic ordination on Sunday from Hebrew College in Newton and will serve as a rabbi.
Matthews’ four-year ordination program included extensive study of the Torah, Jewish traditions, and the importance of community building.
“Alex is truly the epitome of a phenomenal Jewish leader and we’re proud to be part of his journey to ordained rabbi,” said Ahavas Achim President and Newburyport resident Debbie Pourati.
“We started working with him just as he began his studies at Hebrew College, and we’re excited to announce the evolution of his role as rabbi at our small but mighty congregation,” she added.
The synagogue has been part of the community since 1896. Ahavas Achim is a welcoming Jewish community whose goal is to educate and inspire people and families to actively participate in Jewish life, Torah study, prayer, acts of kindness and the performance of Mitzvot, according to members.
Matthews initially joined Ahavas Achim in 2015 and later became a spiritual leader and board member. His hiring as the congregational leader in 2019 marked the community’s dedication to his growth as he studied to become a rabbi.
Highlights of his leadership include successfully steering the community through the pandemic and the celebration of the congregation’s 125th anniversary in 2022.
“This is a really exciting moment for me and the CAA community, and it’s been humbling and rewarding to lead the congregation throughout my time in school,” Matthews said. “When I enrolled at Hebrew College and accepted the job at CAA in 2019, it felt like a leap of faith for me and the synagogue, and we have learned and grown together over the last four years.
“I’m grateful to CAA and the Greater Newburyport community for supporting me through this journey,” he added.
Matthews, 36, holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University. He worked with the U.S. Peace Corps for several years in Peru, and has hiked the Appalachian Trail in its entirety.
Matthews grew up in Riverdale, New York, and has spent many years involved in farming and outdoor life. He and his wife, McDonough “Mac” Scanlon, owner of High Road Farm, live in Amesbury.
“The learning I have accomplished in the last four years and the relationships that I have established will be invaluable for my rabbinic career,” Matthews added.
A special rabbinic fund has been created in honor of Matthews’ ordination. Donations can be made at www.caa-newburyport.org/payment.php.
A livestream of the ordination will be available at noon Sunday at https://hebrewcollege.edu/a-celebration-of-our-graduates-2023-5783-2.
Matthews’ first Shabbat service as an ordained rabbi is June 10 at 9 a.m. All are welcome.
Congregation Ahavas Achim is at 53½ Washington St. in Newburyport. Matthews can be reached at cleader@caa-newburyport.org.
