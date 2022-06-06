WEST NEWBURY — The natural resources of a Main Street property known as Riverrun are protected in perpetuity, thanks to a new conservation restriction placed on the land.
The goal was to preserve a near 41-acre portion of the 42.25-acre property mostly for agricultural, equestrian and trail use. Located at 540 Main St., a red sign visible along the street, the land is permanently preserved as a working farm while still remaining in private ownership. Essex County Greenbelt Association is responsible for monitoring the terms of the conservation restriction.
The Greenbelt association had identified the property in its “2019 Land Conservation Prioritization Analysis,” citing it as a critical priority for habitat, natural resilience, and inland flood mitigation. Support for the conservation restriction was endorsed by the town’s Select Board, Conservation Commission, and the state’s Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
The preserved acreage is described as contributing to the protection of the scenic and natural character of West Newbury, protection which is likely to enhance its value along with that of other open space nearby, the conservation restriction states. It abuts conserved land at Long Hill Farm and Orchard, which is permanently protected under an Agricultural Preservation Restriction held by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources.
Approximately 30.5 acres are identified as “prime farmland” or “Farmland of Statewide Importance,” according to the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. Some 15.8 acres are deemed prime forest land and 5.5 acres are “Local Importance Forest Land” as identified by MassGIS and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. Both land designations support the importance of the conservation restriction.
Katharine Feehery, manager of Riverun Farm, bought the property with her husband, Rick, in 1997. They named the farm Riverrun — a reference to the opening line of Irish writer James Joyce’s intricate masterpiece, “Finnegan’s Wake.” Riverrun boards horses and provides horse riding stables. The property has also gained local acclaim over the past decade or so for a free half-hour computer-generated light show extravaganza set to music that runs continuously from dusk to 9 p.m. each night throughout the December holiday season.
The property is on the market. Pre-existing easements for access to high-wire tension equipment and as granted to Essex County Trail Association, will remain when it is sold. Among the existing approved uses are agricultural, equestrian, trails usage, and, passive, nonmotorized recreation such as walking, jogging, hiking, hunting, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing.
The public has permission to use the land identified in the ECTA agreement during the daylight hours. Additional public access will be at the discretion of the new property owner.
In addition to allowing for use for passive recreation, the conservation recreation will also help to “preserve the rural character, charm and sense of community …” and “protect and manage natural resources, including water resources and large, contiguous tracts of undeveloped land,” noted the conservation restriction terms.
