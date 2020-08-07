AMESBURY — The Amesbury High School Class of 1955 has postponed its 65th reunion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reunion committee decided to delay the reunion until an undetermined time and place in 2021, according to class president and treasurer Ann MacDonald Levesque.
"We wish to protect the welfare of all our classmates," she said.
The class held its 60th reunion at Roma Restaurant in Bradford in 2015
Classmates looking for more information can contact MacDonald Levesque by phone at 603-474-0475.
