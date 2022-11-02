AMESBURY — Amesbury High School seniors will be looking toward the future when they attend the school’s Internship Fair on Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the school cafeteria.
Principal Danielle Ricci said the school is working on the fair with Partnership with Amesbury Community and Teens, or PACT.
“They’re taking the lead, and working with one of our guidance counselors, Kerri Coen, who oversees our work study and internship program,” Ricci said.
She said the project began thanks to the school’s Senior PASS Program. PASS stands for a Plan for an Alternative Spring Semester.
“So we have a program called our Senior PASS Program. and the idea is that our seniors who have met their local graduation requirements are able to take advantage of some other options, including college courses, work and internship opportunities,” Ricci said. “So that program has grown exponentially over the past five or six years. and when I started the program formally, I think in 2016 or ‘17, we had I think eight seniors participate. and last year, we had 80 seniors participate.”
Seniors have really embraced the program and gotten involved, Ricci added.
“A lot of them take advantage of our partnership with Northern Essex (Community College), but we’re looking to grow the internship side of the program,” Ricci said. “So we are having local groups come in to meet students, talk to them, and to share what they may be able to offer for an internship in the spring semester.”
Ricci said she is excited for seniors to have this chance to explore potential career paths.
“It’s an opportunity to sort of build that bridge to the next step in their career but doing it from the safe bubble of their own community. They spend the mornings here with us, and then they’re able to go off in the afternoon and take advantage of some of these offerings,” she added.
“So it’s exciting for them, it’s an opportunity for them,” Ricci said. “And again, I think as many of our seniors explore their career interests and what next steps are there for them, it’s nice to have a hands-on experience in what they think might be an area of interest to know if that’s something that they want to pursue for certain or not.”
The principal said there has been a positive response from local businesses.
“I don’t know what our numbers are right now,” Ricci said. “We did a Zoom meeting with the Chamber of Commerce and have had a lot of interest come through.”
Students from Amesbury Innovation High School will also attend. To get involved, contact PACT at pact@amesburyma.org.
