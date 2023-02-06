AMESBURY — The transition from high school to college can be tumultuous, which is why Amesbury High School is hosting two events, including one for the first time, to prepare students and their families.
The school will present a virtual college planning event for all juniors and their parents on Feb. 28 from 6 to 7 p.m., as well as its first Post-High School Options Fair on April 3 in the cafeteria from 6 to 7 p.m.
The school has always held a planning night for juniors in the spring, according to guidance counselor Kerri Coen. But she has noticed an issue with holding a single, one-night event.
“We talk about all the options after high school, but to be honest, a lot of our students go to college and it ends up being really college heavy and then I feel like these other parents and students are lost and just feel like they get talked about for five seconds,” Coen said.
She decided it was important to make sure students know that college is not the only path out of high school and came up with the Post-High School Options Fair.
“This is really exciting because I’ve reached out to organizations and programs throughout New England to come and inform students and parents about other options after high school,” Coen said.
“It’s really programs for students that are looking for career training,” she added. “And I think people often just think like trade school, that’s all they hear in their head. But there are lots of different programs out there.”
Coen said representatives for seven programs have committed to participating in the fair and she expects the final number will be 10 to 15.
”For example, we have this place called Root North Shore that is coming. It’s a 14-week free culinary program for people after they graduate high school,” Coen said.
“And oftentimes, these programs are free or very inexpensive and they’re hands-on,” she added. “They usually have job placement services afterward.”
Principal Danielle Ricci explained why it is important to have these offerings.
“For some of our families, they may be first-time families going through this process so it’s really helpful for them to have to start to get the ball rolling now in their junior year,” Ricci said.
Coen spoke of what to expect during the college planning night.
“The three guidance counselors will be present, and we’re going to talk about why students go to college in the first place,” she said. “I think it’s important to know that’s not the only option and why students should actually be looking at college, what type of student that makes sense for.”
She said they will talk about the timeline for applying to college, how to create a list, letters of recommendation, writing college essays, types of applications, deadlines, student athletics, and how to navigate student disabilities.
She also said they would discuss the role of student, counselor and parent/guardian in terms of applying to college.
“Because there are lots of pieces and it can be really overwhelming. So we are trying to break it down to let students and parents know this is your role, this is our role,” Coen said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.