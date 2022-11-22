AMESBURY — Amesbury High School may soon be identified as the Red Hawks after the recommendation was presented to the School Committee during its Monday meeting following months of work by the Mascot Review Committee.
In November, the School Committee voted unanimously to replace the over 75-year-old Amesbury Indian as the high school’s mascot. A committee was then formed to make a recommendation on the next mascot.
The Mascot Review Committee is made up of Principal Danielle Ricci, Assistant Principal Alina Lingley, staff members, students and their parents, community members and a School Committee liaison.
The committee was to provide Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews with no more than two recommendations for her to review by Dec. 30, who would then present them to the School Committee. McAndrews, who did just that, said thanks to the Mascot Review Committee's hard work, the process was a month ahead of schedule.
“I am thrilled that this process went as smoothly and efficiently and included representation from so many different stakeholders,” McAndrews said. “By having it work that way, it has allowed me to feel really, really confident in the recommendation that I'm making, and just thrilled that we have such a meaningful mascot, our identifier for us to move forward with.”
Ricci said that even early on in the process the red hawks were a strong contender.
“We did two rounds of surveys. One that was an initial, you know, trying to cast a wide net to just see what the interest areas were,” Ricci said. “And even from there, red hawks and different versions of hawks came out quite a bit. So then when we narrowed it down to the final survey, it was a clear front runner. It was leading by I think at least 15 percent. We had over 2,000 responses on the survey, so a pretty strong response.”
The Daily News was forwarded a printed copy of the recommendation read to the School Committee by McAndrews.
“After a thorough process that has included committee meetings, multiple surveys, focus groups, and extensive research, the Mascot Review Committee unanimously recommends the Red Hawks as the next Amesbury High School mascot,” the recommendation said. “This is a direct reference to the red-tailed hawk, a bird that is a prevalent and powerful fixture in our community. This choice embodies the characteristics and traits that students and community members want their next mascot to represent - community, heritage, strength, pride, fierceness, and bravery. The MRC also feels this mascot is respectful of diverse backgrounds and represents a positive school image.”
Ricci told The Daily News that students seem excited over the recommendation, and that students on the committee said the Red Hawks was the frontrunner among their peers.
“I just want to thank the members of the Mascot Review Committee. It was a wonderful group of people working together and we finished our work ahead of timeline, but I think it was an incredibly thorough process in that people were thoughtful, honest, hardworking to collect the data that we needed,” Ricci said. “And these were all people volunteering their time to be a part of this process. So, I really can't thank them enough for the work that they put in to do this with integrity and to be able to push forward really a historic change for Amesbury High School.”
The final step in the process will come on Dec. 5, when the School Committee votes on McAndrews' recommendation.
