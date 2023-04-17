AMESBURY — When it comes to student councils, Amesbury High School’s recently proved it has met the gold standard after taking home a National Gold Council of Excellence award from the National Student Council.
The award is presented to student councils deemed to be the most outstanding in the nation.
Student council adviser Jean Brockmyre said she was so proud of “the greatest” group of students with whom she works. She particularly praised the seniors for their leadership.
“My seniors currently are the only ones in the building who saw what it was like prior to COVID, and we had a very vibrant council,” Brockmyre said.
She added that the students worked hard in the past two years to make sure that when they graduate this spring, the council will remain as strong as it was before the pandemic temporarily derailed efforts.
“And that’s why earning this title became an important landmark for them and for me, so that we know that there’ll be people carrying it on,” she said.
The student council has been credited by the school’s staff with bringing back rallies, dances and spirit opportunities by thinking outside the box, including choosing to host events outside rather than canceling them. They also raised almost $3,000 with the annual Polar Plunge, and continued a tradition of inclusion through the Unified Bocce Program.
Senior and student council President Christian Mangini said he was shocked they won the award.
“This was our first year kind of bouncing back from COVID,” he said. “So it was just an amazing opportunity to see that we’ve gotten to this level. We had to rebuild and rebuild to get to this point, which has just been amazing.”
Brockmyre explained that students first had to create a portfolio of all the different work and activities they have done, ranging from community service and fundraisers to simply keeping track of formal meeting minutes and agendas. She said they were first recognized at the state level in March at a conference held in Hyannis.
“For that, we had created the first portfolio, very similar to the national standard, Brockmyre said. “We created a huge binder, and once they had done that, it was very easy to transfer over to the national standards because Massachusetts imitates the national standards in creating what they consider a State Council of Excellence award. and we ended up in March also receiving the State Gold Council of Excellence as well.”
Mangini shared his hope for the student council after he graduates.
“Just to continue on the traditions that we have here and just continuing to bring in new ideas and bring in new methods of different games and stuff to do, just to keep the energy up and feel excited,” he said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
