AMESBURY — Special needs students at Amesbury High School have spent the summer showing off their green thumbs by planting raised garden beds thanks to a grant from Amesbury Educational Foundation Inc.
Raised garden beds feature soil that is above ground level and they are usually enclosed.
The Raised Beds: Outdoor Learning Space grant for $3,000 was awarded during the 2022 Amesbury Education Foundation Inc. Hall of Honor ceremony.
The money was given to purchase tools and soil for raised garden beds. Now, the plan is for the grant to be used as part of the summer school program.
The garden program is run by autism spectrum disorder teacher Christina Lynch and life skills coach Kelsey Fedechko.
Lynch said the grant was awarded to a teacher prior to her and Fedechko’s arrival at the school.
“This was mine and the life skills teacher’s first year here,” she said. “The previous teacher had received an AEFI grant for a raised garden bed. When we came on board, they had the grant money for this, so we kind of looked at it and decided what we wanted to do.”
Lynch said they used the money to create two raised beds and grow a variety of vegetables. She thanked Tom’s Discount and Coast of Maine for donating soil for the gardens.
“They gave us a great deal on some of the gardening supplies as well,” Lynch said.
She said they began planting in late June and that students have been “very engaged” in the program.
“They love it. They love anything hands on, anything that’s tactile that they can see,” Lynch said. “And again, they love that ability of watching things grow and seeing their hard work pay off. So they really enjoy coming out watering, and seeing if anything’s grown.”
She explained the program’s benefits for students.
“I think it’s great so they can see where their food comes from,” Lynch said. “It is part of healthy eating because we’re going to actually be taking what we grow and use that for what we do with the coffee cart,” Lynch said.
She said during the school year, they have a coffee cart that circulates twice a week, selling prepared food and beverages to the staff.
Eleventh-grader Kaia Weiker said she had a great time working on the garden.
“Me and my friends were helping with the plants and I really loved it,” she said.
Weiker said the tomatoes and basil are what she is most looking forward to harvesting.
Tenth-grader Peter Blake said he already has experience gardening.
“We have a garden at my home, and we are planting tomatoes and potatoes,” Blake said.
AEFI grant coordinator Patty Hoyt expressed gratitude to everyone who allows her organization to continue to distribute these grants.
“AEFI is proud to support grants that provide creative, unique learning opportunities for our students. We’re grateful to our donors who support these initiatives,” she said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.