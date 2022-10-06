AMESBURY — When it comes to what Amesbury High School students would like to see as the school’s new mascot, their top three choices were a lion, mad hatter and red-tailed hawk, according to a survey sent to them last week.
The School Committee voted unanimously in November to remove the Indian as the high school’s mascot and formed a committee to make a recommendation about the next mascot.
The committee is made up of Principal Danielle Ricci, Assistant Principal Alina Lingley, staff members, current students and their parents, community members and a School Committee liaison.
A survey was sent to students Sept. 26 with the hope of receiving a wide variety of ideas for a new mascot. That same survey was sent to community members Friday and it will be open until Oct. 12.
The link for the survey will be on the high school website, the city website, and on affiliated social media accounts. Hard copies of the survey can also be picked up and dropped off in person at the high school.
Once the community survey results are in, the committee will look into the finer details, Ricci said last week.
Also last week, Ricci said they will look at putting out a final survey in early November that would included more narrowed-down choices for the community so people can give their feedback. The committee would then make no more than two recommendations to the superintendent by Dec. 30, she said.
Ricci declined to comment Wednesday when reached by a reporter for comment.
The survey results were released on an Amesbury community Facebook page by School Committee member Mel Webster on Tuesday. Webster did not respond to questions sent to him by a reporter.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
