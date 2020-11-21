NEWBURYPORT – The Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association is again sponsoring a community wide fundraiser as a way to acknowledge a loved one who has died by purchasing a light in their name for the AJH Remembrance Tree.
All names will be displayed on the Tree Of Light Scroll in the AJH lobby, on a special page in The Daily News of Newburyport and on the Anna Jaques Hospital website. The suggested donation is $10. Anyone interested should print the name or names legibly and list after their names: in memory of, in honor of or another tribute. All names must be received by Dec. 4 at www.ajh.org/treeoflight. All proceeds will go directly to the Anna Jaques Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.