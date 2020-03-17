NEWBURYPORT – Anna Jaques Hospital cancelled all elective surgery and suspended its volunteer program this week in light of concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
In an online update, the hospital said it was canceling all elective surgical cases and procedures in the operating room, day surgery and Pain Clinic this week.
"Our intent in rescheduling these elective visits is to adhere to social distancing recommendations; to protect patients and staff; and to help us preserve supplies, including personal protective equipment," the hospital statement said.
Anyone already scheduled for elective surgery will be contacted by their doctor, the hospital said.
The statement said patients in outpatient surgery and ambulatory areas should arrange for pick-up/drop-off for their appointment/procedure. "Patient escorts in ambulatory areas will be permitted after they have been actively screened," it said.
The hospital said patients must enter only through the main lobby entrance and will be screened for COVID-19 when they arrive. Main Entrance patient screening will be active every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. All other entrances will be locked.
Known exceptions to the visitation policy include a birth partner for maternity patients and both parents of babies in the Neonatal Care Unit. Family members of a patient at end-of-life will also be given special consideration.
The statement said patients who need emergency care should use the Emergency Department entrance. After 8 p.m., all entrances will be locked and patients should enter through the Emergency Department.
In addition, the hospital statement said it was suspending volunteers from coming to Anna Jaques "in our collective efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and adhere to social distancing recommendations."
"Our volunteers are very dedicated to Anna Jaques and the departments they volunteer in. However, this decision is in the best interest of keeping our valued volunteers safe and healthy. We hope to be able to welcome our wonderful volunteers back as soon as we can," the statement said.
To check updates from the hospital, go to www.ajh.org/about/news/monitoring-novel-coronavirus-what-you-need-to-know
