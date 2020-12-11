NEWBURYPORT – An Anna Jaques Hospital official said on Thursday the Highland Avenue complex is expected to receive its first shipment of the highly anticipated Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week.
The announcement comes on the same day the federal Food and Drug Administration was expected to give emergency authorization for the two-dose coronavirus vaccine. Within hours of the expected authorization, the vaccine will be distributed across the country under the federal government's Operation Warp Speed initiative.
Anna Jaques staff will be prepared to help vaccinate the community and support the vaccine distribution process as long as is necessary.
Storing the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will prove a challenge because it requires a super cold environment to ensure efficacy. But an Anna Jaques official said the hospital has made arrangements to ensure "appropriate cold storage of the vaccine."
Who gets the first doses in Massachusetts was decided Wednesday when Gov. Charlie Baker unveiled a three-phase distribution system as recommended by the Massachusetts COVID-19 Advisory Group.
Anna Jaques Hospital is one of six hospitals belonging to Beth Israel Lahey Health group, including Beverly Hospital, Addison Gilbert Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess, Mount Auburn Hospital and Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Sharon Wright from Beth Israel Lahey Health is among those who sat down with Baker as part of the Advisory Group.
The first phase, which begins this month and runs into February covers hospital and other healthcare workers, emergency responders, those who live in assisted living or rest homes and home-based healthcare workers.
Phase two takes placed between February and April, and covers anyone age 65 or older, those deemed high risk for COVID-19 complications, teachers and school staff, public health employees, grocery store workers, sanitation workers and other public employees.
Vaccinations for the general public are expected to begin in April and continue through June, according to the state's schedule.
In an email on Thursday, Anna Jaques Hospital spokesperson Danielle Perry said in anticipation for the vaccine's release, Beth Israel Lahey Health Vaccine Command Team developed a "highly coordinated, systematic plan and a consistent set of criteria" for administrating the vaccine to staff and ultimately, patients over the next several months.
"Based on guidance we received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, we are prioritizing administration of the vaccine to patient-facing clinicians and staff who are at the greatest risk of exposure to patients with COVID-19 based on their work location and the patients they support," Perry's statement reads.
More information on the timeline and phases can be found on the state's COVID-19 website: mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine-in-massachusetts
