AJH features 'Painting with Paper' exhibit    

NEWBURYPORT – Plum Island artist Sandra Turner will exhibit her recent works in "Painting with Paper" at Anna Jaques Hospital later this month.
The Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association presents the exhibition in the first-floor corridor outside the hospital gift shop from Oct. 15 through Nov. 19. A portion of the sale proceeds goes to the hospital to directly support patient care.
Turner graduated with honors from the New England School of Art in Boston and had a lengthy career as a graphic designer.
She is now retired from a second career in health management and said in a press release she enjoys "exploring different art mediums as a way of self-expression."
This exhibit features art made from torn recycled magazine pages adhered to stretched canvas.
"I like to call the process 'painting with paper,'" she said, because no paint is used in any of her pieces. "One of the results of working in this medium is a much looser and playful feeling to the finished piece, along with the joy I feel when creating them."
More of Turner's work can be see on her website, www.plumislanderart.com, or follow her on Instagram @Plumislanderart.
